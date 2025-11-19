 |  Login 
Turkey’s pig iron imports increase by 71.3 percent in January-September 2025

Wednesday, 19 November 2025 10:23:48 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In September this year, Turkey’s pig iron imports amounted to 182,852 metric tons, up by 115.5 percent compared to August and up by 71.3 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $62.26 million, increasing by 105.4 percent compared to the previous month and by 101.9 percent year on year.

In the first nine months of the year, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 1.67 million mt, up 71.3 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 44.0 percent to $605.69 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s pig iron imports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey’s largest pig iron import source was Russia, which supplied 1.29 million mt, up 106.3 percent year on year. Russia was followed by Kazakhstan with 131,545 mt, up six percent, and Germany with 55,997 mt, up 125.5 percent year on year.

Turkey’s top pig iron import sources in the January-September period this year:

Country Amount (mt) 
  January-September 2025 January-September 2024 Y-o-y change (%) September 2025 September 2024 Y-o-y change (%)
Russia  1,296,438  628,535 106.3  182,852  49,005 273.1
Kazakhstan  131,545  124,072 6.0  -    23,201 -
Germany  55,997  24,835 125.5  -    -   -
India  55,000  35,200 56.2  -    -   -
Indonesia  47,083  19,472 141.8  -    -   -
Ukraine  44,160  72,396 -39.0  -    -   -
S. Africa  22,000  40,094 -45.1  -    -   -
Zimbabwe  13,799  -   -  -    -   -
Norway  6,052  -   -  -    -   -
Iran  48  -   -  -    -   -

Shares in Turkey’s pig iron imports - January-September 2025


