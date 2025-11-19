Turkey’s pig iron imports increase by 71.3 percent in January-September 2025

In September this year, Turkey’s pig iron imports amounted to 182,852 metric tons, up by 115.5 percent compared to August and up by 71.3 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $62.26 million, increasing by 105.4 percent compared to the previous month and by 101.9 percent year on year.
In the first nine months of the year, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 1.67 million mt, up 71.3 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 44.0 percent to $605.69 million, both year on year.
Turkey’s pig iron imports - last 12 months
In the given period, Turkey’s largest pig iron import source was Russia, which supplied 1.29 million mt, up 106.3 percent year on year. Russia was followed by Kazakhstan with 131,545 mt, up six percent, and Germany with 55,997 mt, up 125.5 percent year on year.
Turkey’s top pig iron import sources in the January-September period this year:
|Country
|Amount (mt)
|January-September 2025
|January-September 2024
|Y-o-y change (%)
|September 2025
|September 2024
|Y-o-y change (%)
|Russia
|1,296,438
|628,535
|106.3
|182,852
|49,005
|273.1
|Kazakhstan
|131,545
|124,072
|6.0
|-
|23,201
|-
|Germany
|55,997
|24,835
|125.5
|-
|-
|-
|India
|55,000
|35,200
|56.2
|-
|-
|-
|Indonesia
|47,083
|19,472
|141.8
|-
|-
|-
|Ukraine
|44,160
|72,396
|-39.0
|-
|-
|-
|S. Africa
|22,000
|40,094
|-45.1
|-
|-
|-
|Zimbabwe
|13,799
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Norway
|6,052
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Iran
|48
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Shares in Turkey’s pig iron imports - January-September 2025