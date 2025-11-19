Turkey’s pig iron imports increase by 71.3 percent in January-September 2025

In September this year, Turkey’s pig iron imports amounted to 182,852 metric tons, up by 115.5 percent compared to August and up by 71.3 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $62.26 million, increasing by 105.4 percent compared to the previous month and by 101.9 percent year on year.

In the first nine months of the year, Turkey 's pig iron imports amounted to 1.67 million mt, up 71.3 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 44.0 percent to $605.69 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s pig iron imports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey ’s largest pig iron import source was Russia, which supplied 1.29 million mt, up 106.3 percent year on year. Russia was followed by Kazakhstan with 131,545 mt, up six percent, and Germany with 55,997 mt, up 125.5 percent year on year.

Turkey ’s top pig iron import sources in the January-September period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-September 2025 January-September 2024 Y-o-y change (%) September 2025 September 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Russia 1,296,438 628,535 106.3 182,852 49,005 273.1 Kazakhstan 131,545 124,072 6.0 - 23,201 - Germany 55,997 24,835 125.5 - - - India 55,000 35,200 56.2 - - - Indonesia 47,083 19,472 141.8 - - - Ukraine 44,160 72,396 -39.0 - - - S. Africa 22,000 40,094 -45.1 - - - Zimbabwe 13,799 - - - - - Norway 6,052 - - - - - Iran 48 - - - - -

Shares in Turkey’s pig iron imports - January-September 2025