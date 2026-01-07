 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Brazilian...

Brazilian pig iron exports decline in December

Wednesday, 07 January 2026 07:28:19 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

The Brazilian exports of pig iron have reached 273,100 mt in December, against 354,100 mt in November, according to the foreign trade authority, SECEX.

The decline reflects mainly lower shipments to the US, 211,300 mt at $392/mt, against 289,100 mt at $384/mt in November, FOB conditions.

Other destinations in December were Europe (59,500 mt at $389/mt/mt), Asia (2,100 mt at $490/mt), and Argentina (200 mt at $707/mt).

The shipments were from independent producers in the southeastern states of Minas Gerais and Espirito Santo (194,900 mt), from Pará, in the north (49,200 mt), and Mato Grosso do Sul, in the central western regions (29,000 mt at $400/mt).

Such prices were probably negotiated in October, with indications of the BPI grade price below 400/mt and the foundry exceeding that price.

During 2025, Brazil exported a total of 4.059 million mt of pig iron, in average at $412/mt, comparable to 3.764 million mt at $439/mt in 2024, FOB conditions.


Tags: Pig Iron Raw Mat Brazil South America Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal sees 11.1 percent rise in crude steel output in 2025

06 Jan | Steel News

Ex-Russia BPI exporters target price increase, but market outlook rather pessimistic for January-February

26 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Some Brazilian BPI exporters target much higher prices partially based on EU market hopes

22 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Japanese crude steel output down 1.2 percent in November 2025

22 Dec | Steel News

Local pig iron prices in China - week 50, 2025

15 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkey’s pig iron imports increase by 73.4 percent in January-October 2025

15 Dec | Steel News

Global BPI market assesses new CBAM benchmarks in Europe, ex-Brazil prices up

12 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-Russia BPI prices roll back with no support from major buyers, only low bids

12 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Brazilian pig iron exports decline in November

05 Dec | Steel News

Ex-Brazil BPI trading improves with new sales to US

05 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Marketplace Offers

Steelmaking Pig Iron
Dimensions:  0 mm
ZISCO TRADING
View Offer
Steelmaking Pig Iron
Dimensions:  0 mm
STAR GLOBAL LLC.
View Offer