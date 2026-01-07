Brazilian pig iron exports decline in December

The Brazilian exports of pig iron have reached 273,100 mt in December, against 354,100 mt in November, according to the foreign trade authority, SECEX.

The decline reflects mainly lower shipments to the US, 211,300 mt at $392/mt, against 289,100 mt at $384/mt in November, FOB conditions.

Other destinations in December were Europe (59,500 mt at $389/mt/mt), Asia (2,100 mt at $490/mt), and Argentina (200 mt at $707/mt).

The shipments were from independent producers in the southeastern states of Minas Gerais and Espirito Santo (194,900 mt), from Pará, in the north (49,200 mt), and Mato Grosso do Sul, in the central western regions (29,000 mt at $400/mt).

Such prices were probably negotiated in October, with indications of the BPI grade price below 400/mt and the foundry exceeding that price.

During 2025, Brazil exported a total of 4.059 million mt of pig iron, in average at $412/mt, comparable to 3.764 million mt at $439/mt in 2024, FOB conditions.