Turkey’s pig iron imports rise 17.4 percent in Jan-Apr 2026 as Russia tightens grip

In April this year, Turkey’s pig iron imports amounted to 205,654 metric tons, down by 7 percent compared to March and down by 18.7 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $73.21 million, decreasing by 6 percent compared to the previous month and down by 20.1 percent year on year.

In the January-April period, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 821,307 mt, up 17.4 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 12.5 percent to $287.60 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s pig iron imports - Last 12 months

The latest data show that the growth in Turkey’s pig iron imports became less broad-based and more concentrated around Russia. In the January-April period, imports increased by 17.4 percent year on year to 821,307 mt, while Russia alone supplied 750,104 mt, accounting for around 91 percent of the total. Russia was also the leading supplier in the same period last year, but the supplier structure was more balanced, with Kazakhstan, Germany and Indonesia also having a more visible presence. This year, India entered the list with 50,950 mt, while imports from Kazakhstan fell by 76 percent to 20,253 mt; meanwhile, no imports were recorded from Germany, Indonesia or Ukraine, which had been among last year’s notable suppliers.

Turkey’s pig iron import sources in the January-April period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-April 2026 January-April 2025 Y-o-y change (%) April 2026 April 2025 Y-o-y change (%) Russia 750,104 506,078 48.2 197,127 210,709 -6.4 India 50,950 - - - - - Kazakhstan 20,253 84,310 -76.0 8,527 16,386 -48.0

Shares in Turkey’s pig iron imports - January-April 2026