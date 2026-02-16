Turkey’s pig iron imports increase by 61.7 percent in 2025

In December last year, Turkey’s pig iron imports amounted to 176,417 metric tons, down by 39.9 percent compared to November and by 5.3 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $60.47 million, decreasing by 40.2 percent compared to the previous month and by 12.5 percent year on year.

In 2025, Turkey 's pig iron imports amounted to 2.33 million mt, up 61.7 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 38.9 percent to $833.14 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s pig iron imports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey ’s largest pig iron import source was Russia, which supplied 1.83 million mt, up 95.8 percent year on year. Russia was followed by Kazakhstan with 146,617 mt, down 41 percent, and India with 110,000 mt, up 212.5 percent year on year.

Turkey ’s top pig iron import sources in 2025:

Country Amount (mt) 2025 2024 Y-o-y change (%) December 2025 December 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Russia 1,833,634 936,533 95.8 165,304 123,802 33.5 Kazakhstan 146,617 248,653 -41.0 11,113 62,426 -82.2 India 110,000 35,200 212.5 - - - Ukraine 75,386 102,432 -26.4 - - - Germany 55,997 24,835 125.5 - - - Indonesia 47,083 19,472 141.8 - - - S. Africa 37,000 48,592 -23.9 - - - Zimbabwe 13,799 - - - - - Brazil 6,260 26,310 -76.2 - - - Norway 6,052 - - - - -

Shares in Turkey’s pig iron imports - 2025