Turkey’s pig iron imports increase by 61.7 percent in 2025

In December last year, Turkey’s pig iron imports amounted to 176,417 metric tons, down by 39.9 percent compared to November and by 5.3 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $60.47 million, decreasing by 40.2 percent compared to the previous month and by 12.5 percent year on year.
In 2025, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 2.33 million mt, up 61.7 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 38.9 percent to $833.14 million, both year on year.
Turkey’s pig iron imports - last 12 months
In the given period, Turkey’s largest pig iron import source was Russia, which supplied 1.83 million mt, up 95.8 percent year on year. Russia was followed by Kazakhstan with 146,617 mt, down 41 percent, and India with 110,000 mt, up 212.5 percent year on year.
Turkey’s top pig iron import sources in 2025:
|Country
|Amount (mt)
|2025
|2024
|Y-o-y change (%)
|December 2025
|December 2024
|Y-o-y change (%)
|Russia
|1,833,634
|936,533
|95.8
|165,304
|123,802
|33.5
|Kazakhstan
|146,617
|248,653
|-41.0
|11,113
|62,426
|-82.2
|India
|110,000
|35,200
|212.5
|-
|-
|-
|Ukraine
|75,386
|102,432
|-26.4
|-
|-
|-
|Germany
|55,997
|24,835
|125.5
|-
|-
|-
|Indonesia
|47,083
|19,472
|141.8
|-
|-
|-
|S. Africa
|37,000
|48,592
|-23.9
|-
|-
|-
|Zimbabwe
|13,799
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Brazil
|6,260
|26,310
|-76.2
|-
|-
|-
|Norway
|6,052
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Shares in Turkey’s pig iron imports - 2025