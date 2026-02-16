 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Turkey’s...

Turkey’s pig iron imports increase by 61.7 percent in 2025

Monday, 16 February 2026 11:03:04 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In December last year, Turkey’s pig iron imports amounted to 176,417 metric tons, down by 39.9 percent compared to November and by 5.3 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $60.47 million, decreasing by 40.2 percent compared to the previous month and by 12.5 percent year on year.

In 2025, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 2.33 million mt, up 61.7 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 38.9 percent to $833.14 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s pig iron imports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey’s largest pig iron import source was Russia, which supplied 1.83 million mt, up 95.8 percent year on year. Russia was followed by Kazakhstan with 146,617 mt, down 41 percent, and India with 110,000 mt, up 212.5 percent year on year.

Turkey’s top pig iron import sources in 2025:

Country Amount (mt) 
  2025 2024 Y-o-y change (%) December 2025 December 2024 Y-o-y change (%)
Russia  1,833,634  936,533 95.8  165,304  123,802 33.5
Kazakhstan  146,617  248,653 -41.0  11,113  62,426 -82.2
India  110,000  35,200 212.5  -    - -
Ukraine  75,386  102,432 -26.4  -    -   -
Germany  55,997  24,835 125.5  -    -   -
Indonesia  47,083  19,472 141.8  -    -   -
S. Africa  37,000  48,592 -23.9  -    -   -
Zimbabwe  13,799  -   -  -    -   -
Brazil  6,260  26,310 -76.2  -    -   -
Norway  6,052  -   -  -    -   -

Shares in Turkey’s pig iron imports - 2025


Tags: Pig Iron Raw Mat Turkey Europe 

Similar articles

Turkey’s pig iron imports increase by 71.6 percent in January-November 2025

19 Jan | Steel News

Turkey’s pig iron imports increase by 73.4 percent in January-October 2025

15 Dec | Steel News

Turkey’s pig iron imports increase by 71.3 percent in January-September 2025

19 Nov | Steel News

Turkey’s Kardemir reports lower net loss for Jan-Sept 2025

10 Nov | Steel News

Turkey’s pig iron imports increase by 64.8 percent in January-August 2025

16 Oct | Steel News

Turkey’s pig iron imports increase by 61.3% in January-July 2025

17 Sep | Steel News

Turkey’s pig iron imports increase by 51.3% in H1 2025

18 Aug | Steel News

Turkey’s pig iron imports increase by 40% in January-May 2025

16 Jul | Steel News

Turkey’s pig iron imports increase by 26.2% in January-April

17 Jun | Steel News

Turkey’s pig iron imports up 39.4% in Mar with focus on ex-Russia sourcing

20 May | Steel News

Marketplace Offers

Steelmaking Pig Iron
Dimensions:  0 mm
ZISCO TRADING
View Offer
Steelmaking Pig Iron
Dimensions:  0 mm
STAR GLOBAL LLC.
View Offer