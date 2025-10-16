Turkey’s pig iron imports increase by 64.8 percent in January-August 2025

In August this year, Turkey’s pig iron imports amounted to 84,855 metric tons, down by 68 percent compared to July and up by 156.9 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $30.31 million, decreasing by 68.9 percent compared to the previous month and increasing by 112.4 percent year on year.

In the first eight months of the year, Turkey 's pig iron imports amounted to 1.49 million mt, up 64.8 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 39.4 percent to $543.42 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s pig iron imports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey ’s largest pig iron import source was Russia, which supplied 1.11 million mt, up 92.2 percent year on year. Russia was followed by Kazakhstan with 131,545 mt, up 30.4 percent, and Germany with 55,997 mt, up 125.5 percent, year on year.

Turkey ’s top pig iron import sources in the January-August period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-August 2025 January-August 2024 Y-o-y change (%) August 2025 August 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Russia 1,113,587 579,530 92.2 73,855 11,501 542.2 Kazakhstan 131,545 100,871 30.4 1,000 11,512 -91.3 Germany 55,997 24,835 125.5 - - - India 55,000 35,200 56.2 - - - Indonesia 47,083 19,472 141.8 - - - Ukraine 44,160 72,396 -39.0 - - - S. Africa 22,000 40,094 -45.1 10,000 10,000 - Zimbabwe 13,799 - - - - - Norway 6,052 - - - - - Iran 48 - - - - -

Shares in Turkey’s pig iron imports - January-August 2025