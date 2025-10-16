Turkey’s pig iron imports increase by 64.8 percent in January-August 2025

In August this year, Turkey’s pig iron imports amounted to 84,855 metric tons, down by 68 percent compared to July and up by 156.9 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $30.31 million, decreasing by 68.9 percent compared to the previous month and increasing by 112.4 percent year on year.
In the first eight months of the year, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 1.49 million mt, up 64.8 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 39.4 percent to $543.42 million, both year on year.
Turkey’s pig iron imports - last 12 months
In the given period, Turkey’s largest pig iron import source was Russia, which supplied 1.11 million mt, up 92.2 percent year on year. Russia was followed by Kazakhstan with 131,545 mt, up 30.4 percent, and Germany with 55,997 mt, up 125.5 percent, year on year.
Turkey’s top pig iron import sources in the January-August period this year:
|Country
|Amount (mt)
|January-August 2025
|January-August 2024
|Y-o-y change (%)
|August 2025
|August 2024
|Y-o-y change (%)
|Russia
|1,113,587
|579,530
|92.2
|73,855
|11,501
|542.2
|Kazakhstan
|131,545
|100,871
|30.4
|1,000
|11,512
|-91.3
|Germany
|55,997
|24,835
|125.5
|-
|-
|-
|India
|55,000
|35,200
|56.2
|-
|-
|-
|Indonesia
|47,083
|19,472
|141.8
|-
|-
|-
|Ukraine
|44,160
|72,396
|-39.0
|-
|-
|-
|S. Africa
|22,000
|40,094
|-45.1
|10,000
|10,000
|-
|Zimbabwe
|13,799
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Norway
|6,052
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Iran
|48
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Shares in Turkey’s pig iron imports - January-August 2025