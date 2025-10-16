 |  Login 
Turkey’s pig iron imports increase by 64.8 percent in January-August 2025

Thursday, 16 October 2025 11:40:37 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In August this year, Turkey’s pig iron imports amounted to 84,855 metric tons, down by 68 percent compared to July and up by 156.9 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $30.31 million, decreasing by 68.9 percent compared to the previous month and increasing by 112.4 percent year on year.

In the first eight months of the year, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 1.49 million mt, up 64.8 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 39.4 percent to $543.42 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s pig iron imports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey’s largest pig iron import source was Russia, which supplied 1.11 million mt, up 92.2 percent year on year. Russia was followed by Kazakhstan with 131,545 mt, up 30.4 percent, and Germany with 55,997 mt, up 125.5 percent, year on year.

Turkey’s top pig iron import sources in the January-August period this year:

Country Amount (mt) 
  January-August 2025 January-August 2024 Y-o-y change (%) August 2025 August 2024 Y-o-y change (%)
Russia  1,113,587  579,530  92.2  73,855  11,501  542.2
Kazakhstan  131,545  100,871  30.4  1,000  11,512 -91.3
Germany  55,997  24,835  125.5  -    -    -  
India  55,000  35,200  56.2  -    -    -  
Indonesia  47,083  19,472  141.8  -    -    -  
Ukraine  44,160  72,396 -39.0  -    -    -  
S. Africa  22,000  40,094 -45.1  10,000  10,000  -  
Zimbabwe  13,799  -    -    -    -    -  
Norway  6,052  -    -    -    -    -  
Iran  48  -    -    -    -    -  

Shares in Turkey’s pig iron imports - January-August 2025

