Turkey’s pig iron imports increase by 51.3% in H1 2025

In June this year, Turkey’s pig iron imports amounted to 205,502 metric tons, down by 12.1 percent compared to May and up by 139.3 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $73.09 million, decreasing by 15.8 percent compared to the previous month and increasing by 103.1 percent year on year.

In the first half of the year, Turkey 's pig iron imports amounted to 1.14 million mt, up 51.3 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 28.2 percent to $415.67 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s pig iron imports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey ’s largest pig iron import source was Russia, which supplied 860,007 mt, up 68.4 percent year on year. Russia was followed by Kazakhstan with 113,629 mt, up 61.9 percent, and Germany with 55,997 mt, up 125.5 percent, year on year.

Turkey ’s top pig iron import sources in the January-June period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-June 2025 January-June 2024 Y-o-y change (%) June 2025 June 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Russia 860,007 510,697 68.4 187,441 32,523 476.3 Kazakhstan 113,629 70,189 61.9 6,061 13,094 -53.7 Germany 55,997 24,835 125.5 12,000 - - Indonesia 47,083 19,472 141.8 - 19,472 - Ukraine 44,160 30,810 43.3 - 20,772 - S.Africa 12,000 30,094 -60.1 - - - Norway 6,052 - - - - -

Shares in Turkey’s pig iron imports - January-June 2025