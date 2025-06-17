Turkey’s pig iron imports increase by 26.2% in January-April

In April this year, Turkey’s pig iron imports amounted to 253,027 metric tons, up by 7.7 percent compared to March and by 150.1 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $91.59 million, increasing by ten percent compared to the previous month and by 105.3 percent year on year.

In the January-April period, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 699,600 mt, up 26.2 percent, while the value of these imports increased by seven percent to $255.71 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s pig iron imports - Last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey’s largest pig iron import source was Russia, which supplied 506,081 mt, up 25.0 percent year on year. Russia was followed by Kazakhstan with 84,310 mt and Germany with 55,997 mt.

Turkey’s top pig iron import sources in the January-April period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-April 2025 January-April 2024 Y-o-y change (%) April 2025 April 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Russia 506,081 404,848 25.0 210,712 61,994 239.9 Kazakhstan 84,310 37,786 123.1 16,386 14,359 14.1 Germany 55,997 24,835 125.5 25,913 24,827 4.4 Indonesia 47,083 - - - - - Norway 6,052 - - - - - Iran 48 - - - - - Italy 29 - - 16 - -

Shares in Turkey’s pig iron imports - January-April 2025