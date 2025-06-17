 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Turkey’s...

Turkey’s pig iron imports increase by 26.2% in January-April

Tuesday, 17 June 2025 10:34:54 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In April this year, Turkey’s pig iron imports amounted to 253,027 metric tons, up by 7.7 percent compared to March and by 150.1 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $91.59 million, increasing by ten percent compared to the previous month and by 105.3 percent year on year.

In the January-April period, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 699,600 mt, up 26.2 percent, while the value of these imports increased by seven percent to $255.71 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s pig iron imports - Last 12 months

Turkey’s pig iron imports - Last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey’s largest pig iron import source was Russia, which supplied 506,081 mt, up 25.0 percent year on year. Russia was followed by Kazakhstan with 84,310 mt and Germany with 55,997 mt.

Turkey’s top pig iron import sources in the January-April period this year:

Country Amount (mt) 
  January-April 2025 January-April 2024 Y-o-y change (%) April 2025 April 2024 Y-o-y change (%)
Russia 506,081 404,848 25.0 210,712 61,994 239.9
Kazakhstan 84,310 37,786 123.1 16,386 14,359 14.1
Germany 55,997 24,835 125.5 25,913 24,827 4.4
Indonesia 47,083 - - - - -
Norway 6,052 - - - - -
Iran 48 - - - - -
Italy 29 - - 16 - -

Shares in Turkey’s pig iron imports - January-April 2025

Shares in Turkey’s pig iron imports - January-April 2025

Tags: Pig Iron Raw Mat Turkey Europe 

Similar articles

Ex-Brazil BPI exporters resist further downtrend, proved in another deal

16 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-Russia BPI trade still quiet, lower bids keep putting pressure on mood

13 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ukraine reports 5.9 percent rise in pig iron output for Jan-May

10 Jun | Steel News

Brazilian pig iron exports decline in May

10 Jun | Steel News

Local pig iron prices in China - week 23, 2025

06 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

Rumor about low-priced ex-Brazil BPI deal surprises market

06 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

Pig iron producers suspend production in Brazil

06 Jun | Steel News

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal posts higher outputs for January-May

03 Jun | Steel News

Brazilian BPI exporters consider output cuts again to stop prices falling

30 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Chinese coking coal prices - week 22, 2025

30 May | Scrap & Raw Materials