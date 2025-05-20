Turkey’s pig iron imports up 39.4% in Mar with focus on ex-Russia sourcing

In March this year, Turkey’s pig iron imports amounted to 234,936 metric tons, up by 343.3 percent compared to February and by 39.4 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The sharp rise was due to the attractive prices of ex-Russia material given the end of the quota Russian suppliers had in Europe.

Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $83.30 million, increasing by 314.3 percent compared to the previous month and by 13.9 percent year on year.

In the January-March period, Turkey 's pig iron imports amounted to 446,573 mt, down 1.4 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 15.6 percent to $164.12 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s pig iron imports - January-March 2025

In the given period, Turkey ’s largest pig iron import source was Russia, which supplied 295,369 mt, down 13.8 percent year on year. Russia was followed by Kazakhstan with 67,924 mt and Indonesia with 47,083 mt. “I would say that, except for one mill in Turkey, everyone buys from Russia. Even supplies from Kazakhstan could in fact be Russian or Donbass pig iron with changed documents,” a trading source commented to SteelOrbis.

Turkey ’s top pig iron import sources in the January-March period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-March 2025 January-March 2024 Y-o-y change (%) March 2025 March 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Russia 295,369 342,853 -13.8 162,445 136,520 19.0 Kazakhstan 67,924 23,427 189.9 42,352 21,286 99.0 Indonesia 47,083 - - - - - Germany 30,084 8 - 30,084 8 - Norway 6,052 - - - - - Iran 48 - - 48 - - Italy 13 - - 7 - -

Shares in Turkey’s pig iron imports - January-March 2025