Turkey’s pig iron imports increase by 61.3% in January-July 2025

In July this year, Turkey’s pig iron imports amounted to 265,373 metric tons, up by 29.1 percent compared to June and up by 124.7 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $97.45 million, increasing by 33.3 percent compared to the previous month and increasing by 89.4 percent year on year.

In the first seven months of the year, Turkey 's pig iron imports amounted to 1.40 million mt, up 61.3 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 36.6 percent to $513.11 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s pig iron imports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey ’s largest pig iron import source was Russia, which supplied 1.04 million mt, up 83 percent year on year. Russia was followed by Kazakhstan with 130,546 mt, up 46.1 percent, and Germany with 55,997 mt, up 125.5 percent year on year.

Turkey ’s top pig iron import sources in the January-July period this year:

January-July 2025 January-July 2024 Y-o-y change (%) July 2025 July 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Russia 1,039,732 568,029 83.0 179,657 57,332 213.4 Kazakhstan 130,546 89,359 46.1 16,917 19,170 -11.8 Germany 55,997 24,835 125.5 - - - India 55,000 35,200 56.3 55,000 - - Indonesia 47,083 19,472 141.8 - - - Ukraine 44,160 72,396 -39.0 - 41,586 - Zimbabwe 13,799 - - 13,799 - - S. Africa 12,000 30,094 -60.1 - - - Norway 6,052 - - - - - Iran 48 - - - - -

Shares in Turkey’s pig iron imports - January-July 2025