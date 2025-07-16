Turkey’s pig iron imports increase by 40% in January-May 2025

In May this year, Turkey’s pig iron imports amounted to 233,905 metric tons, down by 7.6 percent compared to April and up by 107.6 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $86.85 million, decreasing 5.2 percent compared to the previous month and increasing by 342.5 percent year on year.

Turkey’s pig iron imports - last 12 months

In the January-May period, Turkey 's pig iron imports amounted to 933,503 mt, up 40 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 18.9 percent to $342.5 million, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey ’s largest pig iron import source was Russia, which supplied 672,566 mt, up 40.65 percent year on year. Russia was followed by Kazakhstan with 107,568 mt and Germany with 55,997 mt.

Turkey ’s top pig iron import sources in the January-May period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-May 2025 January-May 2024 Y-o-y change (%) May 2025 May 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Russia 672,566 478,174 40.65 166,487 73,326 127.05 Kazakhstan 107,568 57,094 88.41 23,258 19,308 20.46 Germany 55,997 24,835 125.48 - - - Indonesia 47,083 - - - - - Ukraine 44,160 10,038 339.93 44,159 10,038 339.93 Norway 6,052 - - - - - Iran 48 - - - - - Italy 29 - - - - -

Shares in Turkey’s pig iron imports - January-May 2025