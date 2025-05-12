 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Turkey’s...

Turkey’s Kardemir posts net loss for Q1

Monday, 12 May 2025 12:32:49 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Turkish integrated long steel producer Kardemir Karabuk Demir Celik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. (Kardemir) has announced its financial and operational results for the first quarter this year.

In the given quarter, Kardemir registered a net loss of TRY 1.48 billion ($38.21 million), compared to a net loss of TRY 1.15 billion recorded in the same quarter last year. The company registered an operating loss of TRY 515.45 million ($13.29 million) in the first quarter this year, compared to an operating loss of TRY 34.82 million in the first quarter in 2024. Kardemir’s sales revenues decreased by 14.5 percent year on year to TRY 14.41 billion ($371.8 million).

In the first quarter, Kardemir’s consolidated EBITDA was TRY 1.15 billion ($29.6 million), down by 43.1 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the company stated that its product sales volume amounted to 635,578 mt in the first quarter, rising by 12.8 percent year on year.

In the given quarter, Kardemir produced 616,833 mt of crude steel, up by 3.1 percent, while its pig iron production amounted to 646,266 mt, rising by 4.6 percent, both on year-on-year basis.


Tags: Pig Iron Crude Steel Raw Mat Turkey Europe Steelmaking Fin. Reports Kardemir 

Similar articles

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal posts higher outputs for January-April

02 May | Steel News

German crude steel output down 12.5 percent in Q1

24 Apr | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output up 0.2 percent in March

22 Apr | Steel News

Russia’s MMK sees 13.4 percent fall in crude steel output in Q1

18 Apr | Steel News

Ukraine reports 7.2 percent rise in pig iron output for Q1

10 Apr | Steel News

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal increases its outputs in Jan-Mar

03 Apr | Steel News

German crude steel output down 13.1 percent in Jan-Feb

25 Mar | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 8.5 percent in February

24 Mar | Steel News

Ukraine reports 8.4 percent rise in pig iron output for Jan-Feb

10 Mar | Steel News

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal increases its output in Jan-Feb

04 Mar | Steel News