Turkey’s pig iron imports increase by 71.6 percent in January-November 2025

In November last year, Turkey’s pig iron imports amounted to 293,461 metric tons, up by 54.6 percent compared to October and by 56.7 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $101.07 million, increasing by 53.3 percent compared to the previous month and by 37.0 percent year on year.
In the first 11 months of 2025, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 2.15 million mt, up 71.6 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 45.6 percent to $772.68 million, both year on year.
Turkey’s pig iron imports - Last 12 months
In the given period, Turkey’s largest pig iron import source was Russia, which supplied 1.67 million mt, up 105.3 percent year on year. Russia was followed by Kazakhstan with 135,503 mt, down 27.2 percent and India with 110,000 mt, up 212.5 percent year on year.
Turkey’s top pig iron import sources in the January-November period of 2025:
|Country
|Amount (mt)
|January-November 2025
|January-November 2024
|Y-o-y change (%)
|November 2025
|November 2024
|Y-o-y change (%)
|Russia
|1,668,330
|812,731
|105.3
|221,761
|119,495
|85.6
|Kazakhstan
|135,503
|186,227
|-27.2
|1,700
|29,295
|-94.2
|India
|110,000
|35,200
|212.5
|55,000
|-
|-
|Ukraine
|75,386
|102,432
|-26.4
|-
|30,036
|-
|Germany
|55,997
|24,835
|125.5
|-
|-
|-
|Indonesia
|47,083
|19,472
|141.8
|-
|-
|-
|S. Africa
|37,000
|48,592
|-23.9
|15,000
|8,498
|76.5
|Zimbabwe
|13,799
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Brazil
|6,260
|26,310
|-76.2
|-
|-
|-
|Norway
|6,052
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Shares in Turkey’s pig iron imports - January-November 2025