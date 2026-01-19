Turkey’s pig iron imports increase by 71.6 percent in January-November 2025

In November last year, Turkey’s pig iron imports amounted to 293,461 metric tons, up by 54.6 percent compared to October and by 56.7 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $101.07 million, increasing by 53.3 percent compared to the previous month and by 37.0 percent year on year.

In the first 11 months of 2025, Turkey 's pig iron imports amounted to 2.15 million mt, up 71.6 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 45.6 percent to $772.68 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s pig iron imports - Last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey ’s largest pig iron import source was Russia, which supplied 1.67 million mt, up 105.3 percent year on year. Russia was followed by Kazakhstan with 135,503 mt, down 27.2 percent and India with 110,000 mt, up 212.5 percent year on year.

Turkey ’s top pig iron import sources in the January-November period of 2025:

Country Amount (mt) January-November 2025 January-November 2024 Y-o-y change (%) November 2025 November 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Russia 1,668,330 812,731 105.3 221,761 119,495 85.6 Kazakhstan 135,503 186,227 -27.2 1,700 29,295 -94.2 India 110,000 35,200 212.5 55,000 - - Ukraine 75,386 102,432 -26.4 - 30,036 - Germany 55,997 24,835 125.5 - - - Indonesia 47,083 19,472 141.8 - - - S. Africa 37,000 48,592 -23.9 15,000 8,498 76.5 Zimbabwe 13,799 - - - - - Brazil 6,260 26,310 -76.2 - - - Norway 6,052 - - - - -

Shares in Turkey’s pig iron imports - January-November 2025