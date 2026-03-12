Turkey’s Kardemir returns to profit in 2025, achieves operational recovery

Turkish integrated long steel producer Kardemir Karabuk Demir Celik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. (Kardemir) has announced its financial and operational results for 2025.

In the given year, the company recorded a net profit of TRY 39.96 million ($905,876) compared to a net loss of TRY 1.86 billion in 2024. The company registered an operating loss of TRY 1.22 billion ($27.73 million) last year, compared to an operating loss of TRY 1.38 billion in the previous year. Kardemir’s sales revenues declined by 9.7 percent year on year to TRY 66.72 billion ($1.51 billion).

In addition, in the given year the company’s EBITDA decreased by 9.3 percent year on year to TRY 6.99 billion ($158.52 million).

In 2025, Kardemir produced 2.5 million mt of crude steel, down by 0.3 percent, while its pig iron production came to 2.58 million mt, decreasing by 0.3 percent, both on year-on-year basis. The company’s total sales moved up by 10.6 percent year on year to 2.5 million mt.

In 2025, Kardemir continued its investments aimed at increasing production capacity and expanding product diversity. Under the company’s investment program, projects included the installation of a new continuous casting machine, converter capacity expansion, a vacuum facility, modernization of the biological treatment plant, and projects related to railway wheel production.

The company also aims to increase the production of value-added products and develop domestic production of certain special steel products that are currently imported into Turkey. Through this strategy, the company seeks both to reduce imports and to increase the unit value of exports.