Turkey’s pig iron imports up 42.6 percent in January 2026

In January this year, Turkey's pig iron import volume increased by 28.2 percent month on month and by 42.6 year on year to 226,166 metric tons, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $78.55 million, up 29.9 percent month on month and 29.4 percent year on year.

Turkey’s pig iron imports - last 12 months

In the given month, Turkey imported 170,270 mt of pig iron from Russia, up 77.3 percent year on year, followed by India which supplied 50,590 mt in the given month and Kazakhstan which supplied 4,946 mt of pig iron, down 68.2 percent compared to January 2025.

Turkey 's top pig iron import sources in January are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January 2026 January 2025 Y-o-y change (%) Russia 170,270 96,022 77.3 India 50,950 - - Kazakhstan 4,946 15,541 -68.2

Shares in Turkey’s pig iron imports - January 2026