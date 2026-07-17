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Turkey’s pig iron imports concentrate on fewer suppliers as Russia strengthens lead

Friday, 17 July 2026 11:40:22 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In May this year, Turkey’s pig iron imports amounted to 252,114 metric tons, up by 22.6 percent compared to April and by 7.8 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $99.30 million, increasing by 35.6 percent compared to the previous month and by 14.3 percent year on year.

In the first five months of the year, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 1.07 million mt, up 15.0 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 12.9 percent to $386.90 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s pig iron imports - Last 12 months

In the January-May period of 2025, Russia, Kazakhstan, Germany, Indonesia and India stood out among Turkey’s main pig iron import sources, while in the same period of 2026 the supply structure became concentrated among a narrower group of countries. Imports from Russia increased by 39.9 percent year on year to 941,015 mt, further strengthening the country’s position as by far the largest supplier, while imports from Ukraine rose by 38.6 percent to 61,215 mt. India, from which no imports were recorded in the same period last year, ranked third this year with 50,950 mt. By contrast, imports from Kazakhstan fell by 81.2 percent to 20,253 mt, while the absence of imports this year from Germany, Indonesia, Norway and Iran, which were on last year’s list, was notable. Overall, the 15 percent year-on-year increase in Turkey’s pig iron imports was largely supported by purchases from Russia, while India emerged as a new supplier and imports became concentrated among a more limited number of countries.

Turkey’s pig iron import sources in the January-May period this year:

Country  
  January-May 2026 January-May 2025 Y-o-y change (%) May 2026 May 2025 Y-o-y change (%)
Russia 941,015 672,565 39.9 190,899 166,488 14.7
Ukraine 61,215 44,160 38.6 61,215 44,160 38.6
India 50,950 - - - - -
Kazakhstan 20,253 107,568 -81.2 - 23,258 -

Shares in Turkey’s pig iron imports - January-May 2026


Tags: Pig Iron Raw Mat Turkey Europe 

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