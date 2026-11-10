Turkey's basic metal output down 1.7 percent in September 2026 from August

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in September this year Turkey's season and calendar adjusted monthly industrial production increased by 2.1 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by 2.6 percent compared to September 2025.

In the given month, the index for the production of basic metals in Turkey moved down by 0.7 percent year on year and decreased by 1.7 percent month on month.

The index for the production of fabricated metal products in September fell by 8.4 percent year on year and decreased by 3.4 percent month on month.