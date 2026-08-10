Turkey's basic metal output down 0.2 percent in June 2026 from May

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in June this year Turkey's season and calendar adjusted monthly industrial production increased by 0.1 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was down by 1.4 percent compared to June 2025.

In the given month, the index for the production of basic metals in Turkey moved up by 5.9 percent year on year and went down by 0.2 percent month on month.

The index for the production of fabricated metal products in June fell down by 5.6 percent year on year and decreased by 9.3 percent month on month.