Turkey’s basic metal output down 0.1 percent in May 2026 from April

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in May this year Turkey’s season and calendar adjusted monthly industrial production decreased by 2.9 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index remained stable compared to May 2025.

In the given month, the index for the production of basic metals in Turkey moved up by seven percent year on year and went down by 0.1 percent month on month.

The index for the production of fabricated metal products in May grew by 6.1 percent year on year and decreased by 0.4 percent month on month.