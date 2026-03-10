 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Turkey’s basic metal output down...

Turkey’s basic metal output down 1.5 percent in January 2026 from December

Tuesday, 10 March 2026 17:24:54 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in January this year Turkey’s season and calendar adjusted monthly industrial production decreased by 2.8 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was down by 1.8 percent compared to January 2025.

In the given month, the index for the production of basic metals in Turkey moved down by 0.2 percent year on year and decreased by 1.5 percent month on month.

The index for the production of fabricated metal products in January grew by 11.7 percent year on year and decreased by 5.8 percent month on month.


Tags: Turkey Europe Production 

Similar articles

Turkish motor vehicle output down 5.2 percent in January 2026

16 Feb | Steel News

Turkey’s basic metal output down 2.2 percent in December 2025 from November

10 Feb | Steel News

Turkish casting sector prepares to seize emerging opportunities in Europe

09 Feb | Steel News

Turkish white goods manufacturers: AD measures on flat steel would weaken competitiveness

30 Jan | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle output up four percent in 2025

20 Jan | Steel News

Turkey’s basic metal output up 4.4 percent in November 2025 from October

12 Jan | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle output up 4.3 percent in Jan-Nov 2025

15 Dec | Steel News

Turkey’s basic metal output down 0.1 percent in October 2025 from September

10 Dec | Steel News

Turkey’s Isdemir to build solar power plant in Kutahya

04 Dec | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle output up 3.6 percent in Jan-Oct 2025

17 Nov | Steel News