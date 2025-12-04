Turkey’s Isdemir to build solar power plant in Kutahya

Turkey’s Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change has announced that the examination and evaluation process within the scope of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) application made by local steel producer İskenderun Demir ve Çelik A.Ş.’nin (İsdemir) for its solar power plant project in Cavdarhisar, Kutahya, has been completed and that the environmental impact assessment has begun.

Within the scope of the project with an investment cost of TRY 922.6 million ($21.73 million), a total of 57,618 panels with 625 Wp power each will be installed. The plant with a capacity of 25 MWe is expected to generate 50.61 million kWh of energy per year. Also, the lifespan of the project is expected to be 30 years.