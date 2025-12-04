 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Turkey’s...

Turkey’s Isdemir to build solar power plant in Kutahya

Thursday, 04 December 2025 12:16:27 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Turkey’s Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change has announced that the examination and evaluation process within the scope of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) application made by local steel producer İskenderun Demir ve Çelik A.Ş.’nin (İsdemir) for its solar power plant project in Cavdarhisar, Kutahya, has been completed and that the environmental impact assessment has begun.

Within the scope of the project with an investment cost of TRY 922.6 million ($21.73 million), a total of 57,618 panels with 625 Wp power each will be installed. The plant with a capacity of 25 MWe is expected to generate 50.61 million kWh of energy per year. Also, the lifespan of the project is expected to be 30 years.


Tags: Turkey Europe Investments Production Isdemir 

Similar articles

Turkey’s Isdemir to build two solar power plants in Diyarbakır

16 Jan | Steel News

Turkey’s Isdemir to build solar power plant in Şanlıurfa

22 Aug | Steel News

Turkey’s Isdemir continues solar power plant projects

19 Jul | Steel News

EIA processes begin for solar power plants of Turkey’s Erdemir and Isdemir

21 Feb | Steel News

Turkey’s Isdemir to build solar power plants in Diyarbakir and Çorum

06 Feb | Steel News

Isdemir awaits environmental approval for capacity increase project

19 Jul | Steel News

Turkey’s Isdemir to build two solar power plants in Diyarbakır

16 Jan | Steel News

Turkey’s Isdemir to build solar power plant in Şanlıurfa

22 Aug | Steel News

Turkey’s Isdemir continues solar power plant projects

19 Jul | Steel News

EIA processes begin for solar power plants of Turkey’s Erdemir and Isdemir

21 Feb | Steel News