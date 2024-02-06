Turkey’s Isdemir to build solar power plants in Diyarbakir and Çorum

Tuesday, 06 February 2024 15:27:19 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkey’s Ministry of Environment and Urbanization has announced that the environmental impact assessment (EIA) application made by Turkish steelmaker İskenderun Demir Çelik A.Ş. (İsdemir) for its solar power plant project in Diyarbakir in southeastern Turkey has been examined and that the environmental impact assessment process has begun.

Within the scope of the project with an investment cost of TRY 4.5 billion ($147.18 million), a total of 310,932 solar panels will be installed. The power plant, which will be built with a power capacity of 140 MWe, is expected to annually produce 311.92 million kW of energy. The construction and installation of the project is planned to take 25 months.

In addition, the location of the solar power plant with an installed capacity of 130 MW, which Isdemir had planned to build in the center of Çorum, will be changed to the Alaca district of Çorum due to force majeure. It is anticipated that more than 280 million KWh of electricity will be produced annually at the plant, where 310,905 solar panels with 550 Wp of power will be installed. The electricity produced will be used to meet the consumption of İsdemir’s Hatay plant.