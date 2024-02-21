EIA processes begin for solar power plants of Turkey’s Erdemir and Isdemir

Wednesday, 21 February 2024 13:44:07 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkey’s Ministry of Environment and Urbanization has announced that the environmental impact assessment (EIA) applications made by Turkish steelmakers Ereğli Demir ve Çelik (Erdemir) and İskenderun Demir Çelik A.Ş. (İsdemir) for their solar power plant projects in Malatya and Şırnak, respectively, have been examined and that the environmental impact assessment processes have begun.

Looking at the Erdemir’s project, with an investment cost of TRY 4.95 billion ($159.85 million), a total of 567,270 solar panels will be installed. The power plant, which will be built with a power capacity of 235.4 MWe, is expected to annually produce 557.23 million kW of energy.

Within the scope of Isdemir’s project with an investment cost of TRY 4.5 billion ($145.32 million), a total of 347,274 solar panels will be installed. The power plant, which will be built with a power capacity of 130 MWe, is anticipated to annually produce 328.5 million kW of energy.