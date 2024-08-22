 |  Login 
Turkey’s Isdemir to build solar power plant in Şanlıurfa

Thursday, 22 August 2024 11:23:54 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Turkey’s Ministry of Environment and Urbanization has announced that the environmental impact assessment (EIA) application made by Turkish steelmaker İskenderun Demir Çelik A.Ş. (İsdemir) for its solar power plant project in Eyyübiye, Şanlıurfa has been examined and that the environmental impact assessment process has begun.

With an investment cost of TRY 2.56 billion ($75.36 million), a total of 338,202 solar panels and 27 inverters will be installed. The power plant, which will be built with a power capacity of 135 MWe, is anticipated to annually produce 291.78 million kWh of energy. The electricity produced at the power plant will be used in the company’s production activities. The lifespan of the project will be approximately 30 years.


