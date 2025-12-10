 |  Login 
Turkey’s basic metal output down 0.1 percent in October 2025 from September

Wednesday, 10 December 2025 15:26:27 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in October this year Turkey’s season and calendar adjusted monthly industrial production decreased by 0.8 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by 2.2 percent compared to October 2024.

In the given month, the index for the production of basic metals in Turkey moved up by 4.1 percent year on year and decreased by 0.1 percent month on month.

The index for the production of fabricated metal products in October grew by 14.3 percent year on year and by 0.3 percent month on month.


