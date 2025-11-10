Turkey’s basic metal output down three percent in September 2025 from August

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in September this year Turkey’s season and calendar adjusted monthly industrial production decreased by 2.2 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by 2.9 percent compared to September 2024.

In the given month, the index for the production of basic metals in Turkey moved up by four percent year on year and decreased by three percent month on month.

The index for the production of fabricated metal products in September grew by 10.9 percent year on year and went down by 2.2 percent month on month.