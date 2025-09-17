Turkey’s Tosyalı gets environmental approval for solar power plant project in Diyarbakır

Turkey’s Ministry of Environment and Urbanization has announced that Turkish steelmaker Tosyalı Demir Çelik Sanayi A.Ş.’s project for a solar power plant in Çermik, Diyarbakır, has received approval following the environmental impact assessment of the project.

Project details and investment

Within the scope of the project with an investment cost of TRY 952 million ($23.05 million), a total of 93,793 panels will be installed. The plant with a capacity of 50 MWe is expected to generate 122.6 million kWh of energy per year, and this level is enough to meet the annual electricity needs of approximately 36,500 people.

The lifespan of the project is expected to be 25 years. However, innovations in solar energy technologies and system improvements could extend the plant’s operating period.

The planned project is expected to employ 23 people during the construction phase and three during the operation phase.