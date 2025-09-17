 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Turkey’s...

Turkey’s Tosyalı gets environmental approval for solar power plant project in Diyarbakır

Wednesday, 17 September 2025 12:27:32 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Turkey’s Ministry of Environment and Urbanization has announced that Turkish steelmaker Tosyalı Demir Çelik Sanayi A.Ş.’s project for a solar power plant in Çermik, Diyarbakır, has received approval following the environmental impact assessment of the project.

Project details and investment

Within the scope of the project with an investment cost of TRY 952 million ($23.05 million), a total of 93,793 panels will be installed. The plant with a capacity of 50 MWe is expected to generate 122.6 million kWh of energy per year, and this level is enough to meet the annual electricity needs of approximately 36,500 people.

The lifespan of the project is expected to be 25 years. However, innovations in solar energy technologies and system improvements could extend the plant’s operating period.

The planned project is expected to employ 23 people during the construction phase and three during the operation phase.


Tags: Turkey Europe Production Investments Tosyalı 

Similar articles

Turkey’s Tosyalı awaits environmental approval for solar power plant project in Diyarbakır

19 Feb | Steel News

Turkey’s Tosyalı gets environmental approval for solar power plant in Osmaniye

29 Jan | Steel News

Turkey’s Tosyalı to build another solar power plant in Osmaniye

21 Aug | Steel News

Turkey’s Tosyalı Holding to continue clean energy investments

09 Jan | Steel News

Turkey’s Tosyalı gets environmental approval for solar power plant to be built in Osmaniye

31 Aug | Steel News

Tosyalı Algeria completes construction of world's largest DRI plant

19 Dec | Steel News

Tosyali Holding to build $7 billion integrated plant in Osmaniye

12 Apr | Steel News

Tosyali Holding to focus on production of value-added products

06 Nov | Steel News

Tosyali-Toyo starts production at CR complex supplied by Primetals

23 Oct | Steel News

Turkey’s Tosyalı awaits environmental approval for solar power plant project in Diyarbakır

19 Feb | Steel News