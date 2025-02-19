Turkey’s Tosyalı awaits environmental approval for solar power plant project in Diyarbakır

Turkey’s Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change has announced that the examination and evaluation process within the scope of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) application made by local steel producer Tosyalı Demir Çelik Sanayi A.Ş. for its solar power plant project in Çermik, Diyarbakır, has been completed and that the environmental impact assessment and public opinion processes have begun.

Within the scope of the project with an investment cost of TRY 952 million ($26.22 million), a total of 93,793 panels will be installed. The plant with a capacity of 50 MWe is expected to generate 122.6 million kWh of energy per year and this level is enough to meet the annual electricity needs of approximately 36,500 people. Also, the lifespan of the project is expected to be 25 years. The investment for the power plant will be covered from equity capital in the first stage.