Turkey’s Tosyalı gets environmental approval for solar power plant in Osmaniye

Wednesday, 29 January 2025 11:14:06 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Turkey’s Ministry of Environment and Urbanization has announced that Tosyalı Demir Çelik Sanayi A.Ş.’s solar power plant project in Toprakkale, Osmaniye, in southern Turkey, has received approval following the environmental impact assessment of the project.

Within the scope of the project entailing an investment cost of TRY 1.8 billion ($50.38 million), a total of 179,452 solar panels will be installed. The power plant, which will be built with a capacity of 88 MWe, is expected to produce 245 million kWh of energy per year.

In addition, Tosyalı Holding recently signed an agreement with US-based energy company GE Vernova and the latter’s Turkey-based business partner Inogen to implement a 1.2-GW solar power project for self-consumption in Turkey, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


Tags: Turkey Europe Investments Production Tosyalı 

