Turkey’s Tosyalı Holding to continue clean energy investments

Fuat Tosyalı, chairman of Turkey-based Tosyalı Holding, has stated that the company plans to expand its solar and hydrogen investments in the coming period with the aim of exceeding 2.5 GW in clean energy production, according to media reports.

The company will increase the installed solar energy power at its existing facilities to 235 MW this year. This increase will mean a reduction in carbon emissions by approximately 171 million kg. Meanwhile, Tosyalı plans to invest approximately $300 million in the first stage in technologies that will make the energy generated from solar plants usable in hydrogen production. In addition, the company is starting investments focused on geothermal energy with an annual target of 500 MW.