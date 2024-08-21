 |  Login 
Turkey’s Tosyalı to build another solar power plant in Osmaniye

Wednesday, 21 August 2024 11:21:16 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Turkey’s Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change has announced that the examination process within the scope of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) application made by Turkish steelmaker Tosyalı Demir Çelik Sanayi A.Ş. for its solar power plant project in Toprakkale, Osmaniye, in southern Turkey, has been examined and that the environmental impact assessment process has begun.

Within the scope of the project entailing an investment cost of TRY 1.8 billion ($53.18 million), a total of 179,452 solar panels will be installed. The power plant, which will be built with a capacity of 88 MWe, is expected to produce 245 million kWh of energy per year. The construction and installation of the project is planned to last 17 months and the economic life of the project is expected to be 25 years.

Last year, the company had already received approval for another solar power plant project in Osmaniye, with an installed capacity of 24.79 MWm, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


