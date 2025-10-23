 |  Login 
Turkey’s Tosçelik to build solar power plant in Sanliurfa

Thursday, 23 October 2025 11:30:01 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Turkey’s Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change has announced that the examination and evaluation process within the scope of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) application made by local steel producer Tosçelik Profil ve Sac Endüstrisi A.Ş., for its solar power plant project in Siverek, Sanliurfa, has been completed and that the environmental impact assessment has begun.

Within the scope of the project with an investment cost of TRY 2.6 billion ($61.92 million), a total of 229,794 panels with 725 Wp power each will be installed. The plant with a capacity of 119 MWe is expected to generate 300 million kWh of energy per year. Also, the lifespan of the project is expected to be 49 years. The power generated will be used at Tosçelik plants in Hatay. The construction of the project is planned to be completed in about 11 months.


