Turkey’s Kardemir completes second vacuum plant investment

Turkey-based integrated steel producer Kardemir Karabük Demir Çelik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. (Kardemir) has announced that it has successfully completed two critical investments for the industrial and transportation sectors. With its second vacuum plant investment, the company has increased its production capacity, while its raw wheel production is in line with the goal of reducing dependence on imports in rail systems.

The second vacuum plant, built to meet the demand for vacuum-treated steel required for strategic products such as railway wheels, which require special qualities produced in the company's rail profile and bar and coil rolling mills, holds significant importance for the sustainable production of high-value-added products. The second vacuum plant, with an annual production capacity of one million metric tons, significantly enhances the company’s production capabilities for sectors with high quality expectations, such as the automotive and machinery manufacturing industries.

Meanwhile, Kardemir has completed the production of raw wheels for M3 metro wheels and 1,250 mm locomotive wheels at its railway wheel production plant as part of its new product development activities.