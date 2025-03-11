Turkey’s Diler Çelik awaits environmental approval for solar power plant project in Konya

Turkey’s Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change has announced that the examination and evaluation process within the scope of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) application made by Turkish steelmaker Diler Demir Çelik Endüstrisi ve Ticaret A.Ş. for its solar power plant project in Sarayönü, Konya, has been completed and that the environmental impact assessment and public opinion processes have begun.

Within the scope of the project with an investment cost of TRY 1.39 billion ($38.0 million), a total of 183,627 panels will be installed. The plant with a capacity of 85 MWe is expected to generate 182.89 million kWh of energy per year.

The construction of the plant is scheduled to be completed within eight months.