 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Turkey’s...

Turkey’s Diler Çelik awaits environmental approval for solar power plant project in Konya

Tuesday, 11 March 2025 12:21:54 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Turkey’s Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change has announced that the examination and evaluation process within the scope of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) application made by Turkish steelmaker Diler Demir Çelik Endüstrisi ve Ticaret A.Ş. for its solar power plant project in Sarayönü, Konya, has been completed and that the environmental impact assessment and public opinion processes have begun.

Within the scope of the project with an investment cost of TRY 1.39 billion ($38.0 million), a total of 183,627 panels will be installed. The plant with a capacity of 85 MWe is expected to generate 182.89 million kWh of energy per year.

The construction of the plant is scheduled to be completed within eight months.


Tags: Turkey Europe Production Investments 

Similar articles

Turkey’s Tosyalı awaits environmental approval for solar power plant project in Diyarbakır

19 Feb | Steel News

Turkey’s Tosyalı gets environmental approval for solar power plant in Osmaniye

29 Jan | Steel News

Turkey’s Isdemir to build two solar power plants in Diyarbakır

16 Jan | Steel News

Turkey’s Erdemir to build solar power plant in Ağrı

06 Jan | Steel News

Turkey’s Mescier Demir Çelik to build solar power plant in Uşak

02 Jan | Steel News

Turkey’s BMS to build solar power plant in Kırşehir

27 Dec | Steel News

Turkey’s Borçelik to build wind power plant in Canakkale

28 Nov | Steel News

Turkey’s Kroman Çelik continues solar power plant investments in Erzurum

28 Nov | Steel News

Turkey’s Kar-Demir to build another solar power plant in Van

11 Nov | Steel News

Turkey’s Kroman Çelik awaits environmental approval for solar power plant project in Sivas

08 Nov | Steel News