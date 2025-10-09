 |  Login 
Turkey’s basic metal output up 2.5 percent in August 2025 from July

Thursday, 09 October 2025 15:20:57 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in August this year Turkey’s season and calendar adjusted monthly industrial production increased by 0.4 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by 7.1 percent compared to August 2024.

In the given month, the index for the production of basic metals in Turkey moved up by 9.8 percent year on year and by 2.5 percent month on month.

The index for the production of fabricated metal products in August grew by 20.6 percent year on year and by 5.6 percent month on month.


