Turkey’s basic metal output up 3.1 percent in April 2026 from March

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in April this year Turkey’s season and calendar adjusted monthly industrial production increased by 3.7 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by six percent compared to April 2025.

In the given month, the index for the production of basic metals in Turkey moved up by 6.7 percent year on year and increased by 3.1 percent month on month.

The index for the production of fabricated metal products in April grew by 12.5 percent year on year and decreased by three percent month on month.