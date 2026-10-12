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Turkey's basic metal output down 0.8 percent in August 2026 from July

Monday, 12 October 2026 12:00:22 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in August this year Turkey's season and calendar adjusted monthly industrial production decreased by one percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was down by 1.9 percent compared to August 2025.

In the given month, the index for the production of basic metals in Turkey moved down by 1.2 percent year on year and decreased by 0.8 percent month on month.

The index for the production of fabricated metal products in August fell by 6.7 percent year on year and increased by 0.5 percent month on month.

Tags: Turkey Europe Production 
BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
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I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.

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