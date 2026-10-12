Turkey's basic metal output down 0.8 percent in August 2026 from July

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in August this year Turkey's season and calendar adjusted monthly industrial production decreased by one percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was down by 1.9 percent compared to August 2025.

In the given month, the index for the production of basic metals in Turkey moved down by 1.2 percent year on year and decreased by 0.8 percent month on month.

The index for the production of fabricated metal products in August fell by 6.7 percent year on year and increased by 0.5 percent month on month.