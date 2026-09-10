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Turkey's basic metal output down 1.2 percent in July 2026 from June

Thursday, 10 September 2026 13:59:06 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in July this year Turkey's season and calendar adjusted monthly industrial production decreased by one percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was down by 0.3 percent compared to July 2025.

In the given month, the index for the production of basic metals in Turkey moved up by 2.4 percent year on year and went down by 1.2 percent month on month.

The index for the production of fabricated metal products in July fell down by 3.8 percent year on year and increased by 2.8 percent month on month.

Tags: Turkey Europe Production 
DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
Editor

I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.

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