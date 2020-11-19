﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle sales increase 78.3 percent in January-October

Thursday, 19 November 2020 09:59:49 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In October this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle sales totaled 97,108 units, increasing by 93.1 percent year on year, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers' Association (OSD). In the same month, Turkey’s passenger car sales totaled 76,341 units, up 90.9 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the January-October period of this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle sales amounted to 605,390 units, rising by 78.3 percent on year-on-year basis.

In the first 10 months of the current year, Turkey’s motor vehicle exports totaled 720,208 units, down 30.2 percent, while passenger car exports decreased by 28.9 percent to 480,702 units, both year on year. In the same period, the country exported 196,367 small trucks, down 32.7 percent year on year. In the period in question, revenues from total motor vehicle and component exports declined by 21.3 percent to $20.38 billion, while the revenues from passenger car exports totaled $7.31 billion, falling by 23.6 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

In October, Turkey’s total motor vehicle imports amounted to 53,476 units, increasing by 58.8 percent year on year, while passenger car imports totaled 45,718 units, up 59.3 percent, year on year. In the January-October period of this year, the country's total motor vehicle imports amounted to 329,125 units, rising by 71.9 percent, while passenger car imports totaled 278,041 units, increasing by 75.5 percent, both compared to the same period of 2019.


Tags: Turkey  Europe  automotive  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

18  Nov

Turkish motor vehicle output down 15.5 percent in January-October
16  Nov

Turkey’s basic metal turnover up 1.6 percent in September from August
12  Nov

Automotive sales in Turkey up 78.1 percent in January-October
12  Nov

Unemployment in Turkey falls to 13.2 percent in August
28  Oct

New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey up 101.6 percent in September