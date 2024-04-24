Turkish motor vehicle output up 2.9 percent in January-March

Wednesday, 24 April 2024 12:01:31 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In March this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 136,611 units, down by 4.3 percent year on year and up 2.4 percent month on month, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD). In the January-March period of the year, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 377,070 units, up by 2.9 percent year on year.

In the given month, passenger car output amounted to 87,260 units, down by 0.4 percent, while commercial vehicle output totaled 49,351 units, down 10.6 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In the January-March period of the current year, passenger car output totaled 238,274 units, growing by 12.3 percent, and commercial vehicle production amounted to 138,796 units, decreasing by 4.0 percent, both compared to the same period of 2023.

The overall production capacity utilization rate of the Turkish automotive industry was 83.5 percent in March, while the rate was 76.9 percent for the first three months of the year.