Turkish motor vehicle output up 8.1 percent in January-February

Tuesday, 12 March 2024 12:12:52 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In February this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 133,396 units, up by 19.2 percent year on year and 22.9 percent month on month, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD). In the January-February period of the year, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 261,861 units, up by 8.1 percent year on year.

In the given month, passenger car output amounted to 83,955 units, up by 31.7 percent, while commercial vehicle output totaled 49,441 units, up 2.6 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In the January-February period of the current year, passenger car output totaled 151,014 units, growing by 12.3 percent, and commercial vehicle production amounted to 90,847 units, increasing by 1.7 percent, both compared to the same period of 2022.

The overall production capacity utilization rate of the Turkish automotive industry was 81.6 percent in February, while the rate was 74.1 percent for the first two months of the year.