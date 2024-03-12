﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle output up 8.1 percent in January-February

Tuesday, 12 March 2024 12:12:52 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In February this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 133,396 units, up by 19.2 percent year on year and 22.9 percent month on month, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD). In the January-February period of the year, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 261,861 units, up by 8.1 percent year on year.

In the given month, passenger car output amounted to 83,955 units, up by 31.7 percent, while commercial vehicle output totaled 49,441 units, up 2.6 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In the January-February period of the current year, passenger car output totaled 151,014 units, growing by 12.3 percent, and commercial vehicle production amounted to 90,847 units, increasing by 1.7 percent, both compared to the same period of 2022.

The overall production capacity utilization rate of the Turkish automotive industry was 81.6 percent in February, while the rate was 74.1 percent for the first two months of the year.


Tags: Turkey Europe Automotive Production 

Similar articles

Turkish motor vehicle output down 3.0 percent in January

12 Feb | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle output up 8.6 percent in 2023

15 Jan | Steel News

Turkish automaker Tofaş to temporarily suspend production in Bursa

18 Dec | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle output up 11.9 percent in January-November

12 Dec | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle output up 12.4 percent in January-October

13 Nov | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle output up 11.7 percent in January-September

17 Oct | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle output up 13.3 percent in January-August

12 Sep | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle output up 17.6 percent in January-July

14 Aug | Steel News

Ford Otosan to temporarily halt production at plants in Turkey due to annual vacation and maintenance

26 Jul | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle output up 13.2 percent in January-June

17 Jul | Steel News