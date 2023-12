Monday, 18 December 2023 10:16:34 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkish automobile producer Tofaş has announced that it will suspend production temporarily at its Bursa plant between December 27, 2023 and January 14, 2024 due to planned maintenance works to be carried out on production lines and the year-end inventory count.

The plant will restart production on January 15, 2024. The interruption of production is not expected to have an impact on the company’s general production.