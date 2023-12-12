﻿
Turkish motor vehicle output up 11.9 percent in January-November

Tuesday, 12 December 2023 12:31:53 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In November this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 138,735 units, up by 4.0 percent year on year and 1.9 percent month on month, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD). In the January-November period of the year, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 1,349,079 units, up by 11.9 percent year on year.

In the given month, passenger car output amounted to 96,922 units, up by 15.4 percent, while commercial vehicle output totaled 41,813 units, down 15.5 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In the January-November period of the current year, passenger car output totaled 876,251 units, growing by 22.2 percent, and commercial vehicle production amounted to 472,828 units, decreasing by 4.1 percent, both compared to the same period of 2022.

The overall production capacity utilization rate of the Turkish automotive industry was 83.7 percent in November, while the rate was 74.3 percent for the first eleven months of the year.


Tags: Turkey Europe Automotive Production 

