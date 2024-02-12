﻿
Turkish motor vehicle output down 3.0 percent in January

Monday, 12 February 2024 13:35:01 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In January this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 108,483 units, down by 3.0 percent year on year and 9.1 percent month on month, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD).

In the given month, passenger car output amounted to 67,059 units, down by 5.2 percent, while commercial vehicle output totaled 41,424 units, up 0.8 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

The overall production capacity utilization rate of the Turkish automotive industry was 66.6 percent in January.


