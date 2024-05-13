Turkish motor vehicle output down 0.9 percent in January-April

Monday, 13 May 2024 12:05:54 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In April this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 97,877 units, down by 13.2 percent year on year and 28.3 percent month on month, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD). In the January-April period of the year, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 474,947 units, down by 0.9 percent year on year.

In the given month, passenger car output amounted to 61,835 units, down by 16.0 percent, while commercial vehicle output totaled 36,042 units, down 7.8 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In the January-April period of the current year, passenger car output totaled 300,109 units, increasing by 1.5 percent, and commercial vehicle production amounted to 174,838 units, decreasing by 4.8 percent, both compared to the same period of 2023.

The overall production capacity utilization rate of the Turkish automotive industry was 60.6 percent in April, while the rate was 73.4 percent for the first four months of the year.