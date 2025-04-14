Turkish motor vehicle output down 8.7 percent in January-March

In March this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 124,105 units, down by 9.2 percent year on year and up 8.5 percent month on month, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD). In the January-March period of the year, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 344,120 units, down by 8.7 percent year on year.

In the given month, passenger car output amounted to 79,423 units, down by nine percent, while commercial vehicle output totaled 44,682 units, down 8.5 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In the January-March period of the current year, passenger car output totaled 220,927 units, falling by 7.3 percent, and commercial vehicle production amounted to 123,193 units, decreasing by 11.2 percent, both compared to the same period of 2024.

The overall production capacity utilization rate of the Turkish automotive industry was 70.1 percent in March, while the rate was 64.9 percent for the first three months of the year.