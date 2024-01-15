﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle output up 8.6 percent in 2023

Monday, 15 January 2024 13:24:22 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In December last year, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 119,314 units, down by 16.2 percent year on year and 14.0 percent month on month, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD). In 2023, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 1,468,393 units, up by 8.6 percent year on year.

In December, passenger car output amounted to 76,416 units, down by 18.3 percent, while commercial vehicle output totaled 42,898 units, down 12.1 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In 2023, passenger car output totaled 957,667 units, growing by 17.5 percent, and commercial vehicle production amounted to 515,726 units, decreasing by 4.8 percent, both compared to 2022. 

The overall production capacity utilization rate of the Turkish automotive industry was 72.1 percent in December, while the rate was 74.1 percent in 2023.


Tags: Turkey Europe Automotive Production 

Similar articles

Turkish automaker Tofaş to temporarily suspend production in Bursa

18 Dec | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle output up 11.9 percent in January-November

12 Dec | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle output up 12.4 percent in January-October

13 Nov | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle output up 11.7 percent in January-September

17 Oct | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle output up 13.3 percent in January-August

12 Sep | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle output up 17.6 percent in January-July

14 Aug | Steel News

Ford Otosan to temporarily halt production at plants in Turkey due to annual vacation and maintenance

26 Jul | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle output up 13.2 percent in January-June

17 Jul | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle output up 19.9 percent in January-May

14 Jun | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle output up 16.9 percent in January-April

15 May | Steel News