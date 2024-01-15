Turkish motor vehicle output up 8.6 percent in 2023

Monday, 15 January 2024 13:24:22 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In December last year, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 119,314 units, down by 16.2 percent year on year and 14.0 percent month on month, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD). In 2023, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 1,468,393 units, up by 8.6 percent year on year.

In December, passenger car output amounted to 76,416 units, down by 18.3 percent, while commercial vehicle output totaled 42,898 units, down 12.1 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In 2023, passenger car output totaled 957,667 units, growing by 17.5 percent, and commercial vehicle production amounted to 515,726 units, decreasing by 4.8 percent, both compared to 2022.

The overall production capacity utilization rate of the Turkish automotive industry was 72.1 percent in December, while the rate was 74.1 percent in 2023.