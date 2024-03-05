Automotive sales in Turkey up 40.6 percent in Jan-Feb

Tuesday, 05 March 2024 11:18:44 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In February this year, sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Turkey rose by 30.6 percent year on year and by 32.9 percent month on month to 105,990 units, according to the statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association (ODMD). In the given month, domestic sales of passenger cars in Turkey moved up by 39.7 percent year on year and grew by 28.5 percent month on month to 82,277 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles increased by 6.6 percent year on year and by 51.4 percent month on month to 23,713 units.

In the January-February period this year, domestic sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles saw an increase of 40.6 percent year on year, amounting to 185,691 units. In the given period, domestic sales of passenger cars in the country grew by 52.1 percent to 146,318 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles rose by 9.8 percent to 39,373 units, both on year-on-year basis.