Automotive sales in Turkey up 3.7 percent in Jan-May

In May this year, sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Turkey rose by 7.4 percent year on year and by 3.2 percent month on month to 107,730 units, according to the statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association (ODMD). In the given month, domestic sales of passenger cars in Turkey moved up by 6.1 percent year on year and fell by 0.3 percent month on month to 85,123 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles increased by 12.8 percent year on year and by 13.4 percent month on month to 22,607 units.

In the January-May period of this year, domestic sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles saw an increase of 3.7 percent year on year, amounting to 489,366 units. In the given period, domestic sales of passenger cars in the country grew by 5.1 percent to 394,327 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles declined by 1.7 percent to 95,039 units, both on year-on-year basis.