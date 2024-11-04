Automotive sales in Turkey down 1.2 percent in January-October

In October this year, sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Turkey decreased by 4.0 percent year on year and grew by 13.2 percent month on month to 97,274 units, according to the statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association (ODMD). In the given month, domestic sales of passenger cars in Turkey moved down by 8.4 percent year on year and increased by 12.2 percent month on month to 75,662 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles increased by 15.2 percent year on year and decreased by 16.2 percent month on month to 21,612 units.

In the January-October period this year, domestic sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles saw a decrease of 1.2 percent year on year, amounting to 947,166 units. In the given period, domestic sales of passenger cars in the country grew by 0.2 percent to 750,935 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles fell by 6.3 percent to 196,231 units, both on year-on-year basis.