Turkish motor vehicle sales down 0.3 percent in January-July

Tuesday, 20 August 2024 12:14:19 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In July this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle sales totaled 97,430 units, down by 10.9 percent compared to June and by 17.2 percent year on year, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD). In the same month, Turkey’s passenger car sales totaled 73,396 units, down 16.0 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the January-July period of this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle sales amounted to 698,368 units, falling by 0.3 percent on year-on-year basis.

In the first seven months of the current year, Turkey’s motor vehicle exports totaled 581,865 units, down 0.8 percent, while passenger car exports rose by 1.3 percent to 380,383 units, both year on year. In the same period, the country exported 165,121 small trucks, down 2.6 percent year on year. In the given period, revenues from total motor vehicle and component exports advanced by 1.0 percent to $20.65 billion, while the revenues from passenger car exports totaled $6.17 billion, falling by 0.6 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

In July, Turkey’s total motor vehicle imports amounted to 71,836 units, down by 5.9 percent month on month and decreasing by 10.2 percent year on year, while passenger car imports totaled 55,713 units, down by 10.1 percent compared to the previous month and by 15.1 percent, year on year. In the January-July period of this year, the country’s total motor vehicle imports amounted to 407,827 units, moving up by 15.4 percent, while passenger car imports totaled 322,359 units, increasing by 14.2 percent, both compared to the same period of 2023.


